SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.39 N/A 6.98 1.49 Continental Resources Inc. 39 2.87 N/A 2.51 14.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Continental Resources Inc. Continental Resources Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SilverBow Resources Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Continental Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Continental Resources Inc. has a consensus target price of $51.67, with potential upside of 51.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year Continental Resources Inc. has weaker performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

Continental Resources Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.