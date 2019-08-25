SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SilverBow Resources Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.20% 11.40% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing SilverBow Resources Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. N/A 17 1.49 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

SilverBow Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for SilverBow Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.00 2.91 2.68

The competitors have a potential upside of 87.02%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SilverBow Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. has -56.05% weaker performance while SilverBow Resources Inc.’s competitors have 25.63% stronger performance.

Dividends

SilverBow Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.