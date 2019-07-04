SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Contrasting side by side

Both SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.55 N/A 6.98 2.32 Diamondback Energy Inc. 102 6.80 N/A 6.36 17.16

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc. Diamondback Energy Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SilverBow Resources Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SilverBow Resources Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Diamondback Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides SilverBow Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Diamondback Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Diamondback Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Diamondback Energy Inc. 0 0 8 3.00

Meanwhile, Diamondback Energy Inc.’s average target price is $151.44, while its potential upside is 43.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Diamondback Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Diamondback Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43% Diamondback Energy Inc. 3.03% 2.93% 7.96% -4.21% -12.22% 17.65%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. had bearish trend while Diamondback Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Diamondback Energy Inc. beats SilverBow Resources Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It holds working interests in 998 gross producing wells. The company also owns mineral interests underlying approximately 107,568 gross acres in the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.