SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Comparing side by side

Both SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.32 N/A 6.98 1.49 Continental Resources Inc. 42 2.58 N/A 2.51 14.79

Demonstrates SilverBow Resources Inc. and Continental Resources Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Continental Resources Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to SilverBow Resources Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. SilverBow Resources Inc. is currently more affordable than Continental Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of SilverBow Resources Inc. and Continental Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Continental Resources Inc. 0.00% 15.7% 6.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Continental Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Continental Resources Inc. 0 1 10 2.91

Meanwhile, Continental Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $56.73, while its potential upside is 88.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.2% of Continental Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Continental Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Continental Resources Inc. 1.09% -12.4% -15.71% -21.27% -41.4% -7.51%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Continental Resources Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Continental Resources Inc. beats SilverBow Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved reserves were 1,275 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 519 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.