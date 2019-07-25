SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Comparing side by side

We are comparing SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 19 0.47 N/A 6.98 2.32 Comstock Resources Inc. 6 2.56 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Comstock Resources Inc. 0.00% -48.1% -1.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SilverBow Resources Inc. and Comstock Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.8% and 7.2%. 2.5% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Comstock Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43% Comstock Resources Inc. -6.8% -16.4% -6.95% -30.6% -37.8% 27.15%

For the past year SilverBow Resources Inc. has -31.43% weaker performance while Comstock Resources Inc. has 27.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SilverBow Resources Inc. beats Comstock Resources Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, develops, explores, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its oil and gas operations are primarily located in East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The company owns interests in 1,371 producing oil and natural gas wells. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 916 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Comstock Resources, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.