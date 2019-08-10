SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) Contrasting side by side

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) and Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources Inc. 18 0.36 N/A 6.98 1.49 Baytex Energy Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4% Baytex Energy Corp. 0.00% -9% -4.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Baytex Energy Corp. is $3.5, which is potential 153.62% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SilverBow Resources Inc. and Baytex Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.6% and 49.7% respectively. 4.1% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Baytex Energy Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05% Baytex Energy Corp. 4.11% -3.18% -20% -9.52% -52.94% -13.64%

For the past year Baytex Energy Corp. has weaker performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats Baytex Energy Corp. on 6 of the 9 factors.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers heavy oil, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids. As of March 7, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserve of 406 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved reserves of 253 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.