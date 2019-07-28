Silverback Asset Management Upped Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding; Tudor Investment Et Al Has Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake by $3.68 Million as Valuation Declined

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 63.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 15,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,311 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 24,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.94B market cap company. It closed at $238.21 lastly. It is down 18.33% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Biogen Announces New Interim Phase 2 Results From NURTURE; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: SHINE DATA ILLUSTRATES SPINRAZA’S LONGER-TERM BENEFITS; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Later-Onset Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients Treated With Spinraza Walked Longer Distances While Experiencing Stable or Less Fatigue Over Time; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.04M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.52. About 556,164 shares traded or 83.30% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Panagora Asset Inc invested in 8,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Proxima Management Ltd Liability holds 4.33% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 531,400 shares. S Squared Technology Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 257,653 shares or 1.47% of the stock. 75,220 are held by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. North Run Capital Limited Partnership invested 5.71% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 62,697 were accumulated by Group Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership. Nomura Hldg Inc has 105,787 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 0.61% or 340,933 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Davenport &, Virginia-based fund reported 107,700 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 566 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 777 shares. Oaktree Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.46% or 3.25M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perkins Coie Tru Co stated it has 0.04% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 0% or 230 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments stated it has 32,497 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc owns 12 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Leuthold Group Limited Liability holds 15,063 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Hussman Strategic invested 0.58% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc has 9,582 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Company holds 103,169 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com holds 2,112 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Omers Administration holds 8,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 2,740 shares or 0% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.13% or 214,474 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $47.78 million activity.