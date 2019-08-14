Silverback Asset Management Stake In Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Was Upped; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Valuation Declined While Barton Investment Management Has Upped Position by $432,540

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 243 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.66 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $60.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1764. About 2.66 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 15/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Stressed Amazon workers ‘are being driven to the brink of suicide’ with warehouse staff claiming they have urinated; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-Uber hires top Amazon voice executive as product head as Daniel Graf departs- Recode; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is reportedly offering discounts to retailers for using its payment service; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA)

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.1. About 29,653 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 17,847 shares. Northern Trust invested in 422,118 shares or 0% of the stock. 238 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Moreover, Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 0.35% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 710,790 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 860,064 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 2,568 shares. 13,394 were accumulated by Prudential Incorporated. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 24,739 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 680 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 7,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0.02% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 42,000 shares.

