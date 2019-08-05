Silverback Asset Management Raised Stake in Mattel (Put) (MAT) by $5.98 Million; Punch & Associates Investment Management Position in Carbonite (CARB) Has Lifted by $1.99 Million

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc bought 83,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 368,133 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 285,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $598.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $17.37. About 1.06M shares traded or 68.89% up from the average. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 17/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/03/2018 – Zuora Central is Core to Carbonite’s Growth; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Position in Carbonite; 15/05/2018 – Carbonite Charitable Fund Awards Grants to Six STEM Organizations; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 22/05/2018 – Carbonite Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.14. About 7.65M shares traded or 0.36% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – ON MAY 3, TREVOR EDWARDS NOTIFIED CO OF DECISION TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 14/03/2018 – $MAT $HAS Toys R Us is exploring a plan that could keep 200 stores open even after liquidation; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%; 19/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Georgiadis Joined Toy Maker From Google Last Year; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master Sues Mattel for Patent Infringement on Patents Relating to Award-Winning Bakugan® Toy; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s Incoming Chairman to Take Reins as Georgiadis Departs; 05/04/2018 – Mattel CEO Margaret H. Georgiadis 2017 Total Compensation $31.3 Million; 18/05/2018 – Bratz Boss Makes Play to Run Mattel, Is Told to Take His Toys and Go Home; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates R. Todd Bradley, Soren T. Laursen and Rosa Rios to Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CARB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 31.24 million shares or 5.28% less from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Ltd has 0.02% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 13,368 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Axa owns 12,918 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.03% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 204,309 shares. Parametric Lc holds 96,140 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,995 shares stake. White Pine Capital Ltd reported 32,545 shares. Penn Capital Management Communication reported 227,482 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has 6,316 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Rice Hall James & Ltd Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Oppenheimer And Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 17,446 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $907,844 activity. $63,978 worth of stock was sold by SHEER DANIELLE on Monday, February 4. Mellinger Paul S. had sold 1,121 shares worth $32,262. 1,007 shares were sold by HUDSON CASSANDRA, worth $24,249 on Monday, February 11. The insider FOLGER ANTHONY sold $64,467. Another trade for 3,750 shares valued at $108,477 was sold by Guadagno Norman. $531,322 worth of Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) was sold by ALI MOHAMAD on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza Becomes First National Chain to Launch Keto Crust with Six Grams of Net Carbs – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Carbonite (CARB) Moves to Buy: Rationale Behind the Upgrade – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Carbonite, Inc. Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hagens Berman Notifies Investors in Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) of Class Action, Encourages Investors Who Suffered $50,000+ Losses to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etsy Inc by 105,761 shares to 226,959 shares, valued at $15.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,724 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,950 shares, and cut its stake in Capital Southwest Corp (NASDAQ:CSWC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. $171,356 worth of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was sold by Eilola Michael J.. Shares for $418,800 were bought by DOLAN MICHAEL J on Friday, February 22. 8,000 shares were bought by Lynch Roger, worth $107,968. The insider Kreiz Ynon bought 71,425 shares worth $1.00 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest owns 10,874 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tobam has invested 1.28% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 40 shares. Mackay Shields Limited invested in 0% or 50,273 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 160,829 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. Moreover, Covington Cap Mngmt has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% or 162,625 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 14,011 shares. Moreover, Valley National Advisers has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap LP invested 0.11% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 5.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Century Cos Incorporated holds 0.01% or 931,562 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bank has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 139 shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney’s Pixar Could Become a New Growth Engine for Mattel – Nasdaq” published on May 02, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Mattel Stock Surges on Sales Surprise – Schaeffers Research” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analyst Previews Funko, Hasbro And Mattel Earnings: Will We See A Pop? – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Notes due 2027 – Business Wire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.