Silverback Asset Management Position in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Raised by $2.34 Million; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Increases Position in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI)

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 11,813 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C (CNI) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 9,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The institutional investor held 585,776 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.42 million, up from 576,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com Isin#C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 186,423 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS C$5.10-Adj EPS C$5.25; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Add Train Crews in Western Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 241,265 shares stake. Brigade Cap LP reported 1.69% stake. Silverback Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 500,000 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Pdts Prns Ltd has 0.02% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 57,323 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 74,045 shares. State Street accumulated 51,624 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 197,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,323 are owned by Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). 30,015 are held by Menta. Gru One Trading LP stated it has 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). 1 are owned by Citigroup. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 25,561 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Alliancebernstein LP owns 3.01M shares.

