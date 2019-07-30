Silverback Asset Management Maintains Stake in Kindred Biosciences (KIN); Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A Trimmed Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $426,531 as Stock Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.92M market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 147,992 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A sold 7,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, down from 94,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 814,995 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – CERNER SEES FY REV. $5.33B TO $5.45B, EST. $5.52B; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q REV. $1.29B, EST. $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A, which manages about $815.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 5,208 shares to 270,062 shares, valued at $76.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Federated Short Term Income Fd. #65 (FSTIX) by 46,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Inter (VWIUX).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 29.73 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Aviva Public Limited invested in 0.05% or 117,279 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management holds 0.08% or 10,100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Davidson Advsrs, a Montana-based fund reported 145,913 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.04% or 15,253 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.05% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). West Coast Fincl Lc has 128,810 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 16,728 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.07% or 54,627 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Ltd Com invested in 58,281 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Scott & Selber holds 31,261 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 4,984 shares. Interest Grp Inc reported 161,669 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Invest Associates stated it has 116,350 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 110,914 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 32,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,760 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 70,590 shares. Teton Advsrs Inc has 17,000 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 860,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Int Gp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) accumulated 0% or 625 shares. Legal And General Gp Pcl owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 6,030 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 16,545 shares. 47,505 were accumulated by Granite Investment Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. General Amer Communications Inc reported 449,574 shares. Adage Prns Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 1.65M shares.