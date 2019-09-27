Silverback Asset Management Lowered Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) as Market Value Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Trimmed Its Position by $2.90 Million as Stock Price Rose

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 6.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 16,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 233,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.52 million, down from 249,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 1.41M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 20/03/2018 – High-power microwaves and lasers defeat multiple drones during US Army exercise; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $395.8M CONTRACT FOR ROMANIA’S PATRIOT SYSTEM; 08/03/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT APPROVES POSSIBLE $197 MLN SALE OF EQUIPMENT TO QATARI AIR FORCE -STATEMENT; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $358.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 77,165 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28 million for 9.66 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.30 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.