Silverback Asset Management Increased Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $2.34 Million as Market Value Rose; Thermon Group Holding (THR) Holding Held by New South Capital Management Inc

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Thermon Group Holding Inc (THR) by 19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 106,979 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 669,999 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.42 million, up from 563,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Thermon Group Holding Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $826.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 62,404 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 7.68% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 191,208 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold THR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 31.99 million shares or 2.11% more from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Citigroup Inc accumulated 10,894 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 552,105 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Stephens Ar reported 10,717 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Jennison Llc accumulated 533,588 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 33,900 were accumulated by Td Asset Management Inc. Wellington Management Gp Llp accumulated 0.02% or 3.74 million shares. Kennedy Capital Management invested in 345,008 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Vanguard invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,011 shares. Albert D Mason Inc holds 8,568 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 519,130 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $36.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Willis Towers Watson Plc by 109,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,458 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $8,455 activity.