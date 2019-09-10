Silverback Asset Management Increased Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Stake by $1.95 Million as Market Value Declined; Anixter Intl (AXE) Shareholder Vanguard Group Has Lifted Holding

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 39,718 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: FDA Has No Additional Questions or Requests for Regarding Submission; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 07/05/2018 – FDA approves Kindred’s weight-loss ointment for cats; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in Cats; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (AXE) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 87,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The institutional investor held 3.21M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.19 million, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Anixter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $66.72. About 55,061 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Cash Flow From Ops of $180M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FIRST FULL YEAR OF OPERATION, EXCLUSIVE OF TRANSACTION, INTEGRATION EXPENSES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q EPS 94c; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) by 20,273 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $280.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xoma Corp Del by 105,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,974 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold AXE shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 26.82 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 150,550 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Cooper Creek Prtn Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 79,625 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 205,030 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 10,450 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 31,049 shares. Sit Investment Assoc has 0.07% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 36,661 shares. Mirae Asset Invests holds 0% or 10,454 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Bankshares holds 179 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 5,422 were reported by Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE). Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp has 0% invested in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) for 13,550 shares. Everence Capital accumulated 3,970 shares.

More notable recent Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Than Its 10% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Anixter International (AXE) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kindred Bio: Call Me Inappetent – Seeking Alpha” on March 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Siyata Mobile Closes $3MM Strategic Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kindred Biosciences Awarded a Contract by the National Cancer Institute in Support of the PREVENT Cancer Program – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Melinta Therapeutics and Bio-Path Holdings among healthcare gainers; Adamis Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Ma reported 710,790 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 0% or 42,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny accumulated 70,590 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). New York-based Intl Gru has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Goldman Sachs reported 12,326 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 74,082 shares. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.71% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 6.74 million shares. Manufacturers Life Comm The invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Voya Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,745 shares in its portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset holds 153,360 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 680 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 183,945 shares.