Silverback Asset Management Increased Its Mattel (Put) (MAT) Holding; Private Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $388,300 as Shares Declined

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.74. About 4.54M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Mattel Will Likely Experience Incremental Decline in Revenue From One of Its Largest Retail Partners; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 14/03/2018 – MATTEL, HASBRO PARE LOSSES; MGA PLANS BID FOR TOYS R US CANADA; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis to Pursue New Opportunity in Technology Sector; 19/04/2018 – Mattel chief Georgiadis to depart for top job at Ancestry.com; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: to Resolve CreditWatch Listing on Mattel Over Near Term; 08/03/2018 Frida Kahlo’s great-niece in fight with Mattel over new Barbie doll

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 69.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 18,866 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, up from 11,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.89. About 3.18 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Expects $6B Cash From Operations in 2018; 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox holds 37.02M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 495,427 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated invested in 0.06% or 37,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 168,505 shares. Southeastern Asset Management Tn holds 6.72% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 35.84M shares. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Group Incorporated has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 1,700 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7.83 million shares. Shine Advisory Ser Inc accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 1,065 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 19,200 shares. 151,828 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt One. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 28,748 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Morgan Stanley stated it has 785,660 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: AMAT, MAT – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Launches Hot Wheels id, Eyes Sales Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 72% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel Investigated for Securities Fraud by Block & Leviton After Whistleblower Letter Causes Cancellation of Bond Offering â€“ Investors Are Encouraged to Contact The Firm – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24,592 shares to 607,069 shares, valued at $34.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 17,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,671 shares, and cut its stake in The Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) or 777,434 shares. Srb reported 12,477 shares. Mirae Asset Limited accumulated 14,381 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Corporation reported 132,483 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 58,744 shares. Comm Comml Bank reported 10,055 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 4,313 shares. Eaton Vance owns 24,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.15% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). 27,020 were reported by Cap Intl Ca. E&G Advisors Lp reported 10,600 shares stake. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). United Automobile Association has invested 0.14% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). North Star Inv Mgmt owns 600 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fin has 0.01% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.