Silverback Asset Management Holding in Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Has Upped by $1.95 Million as Shares Declined; Blb&B Advisors Has Raised Holding in Zoetis (ZTS) as Valuation Rose

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.44. About 65,145 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 29/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Provides Updates on Pending Drug Approvals; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 6,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,503 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 60,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Expects to Complete Acquisition Before End 2018; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy Abaxis for $1.9 bln in cash; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Capital Ltd Llc holds 21,680 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al owns 0.16% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 203,420 shares. Town Country Bancorp Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 5,035 shares stake. Fiera invested in 0.09% or 237,402 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 1,099 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability holds 126,232 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi accumulated 0% or 4,938 shares. Bessemer owns 10,652 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.58% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) or 98,360 shares. Sunbelt Securities owns 4,501 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Signature Estate Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,052 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested in 2.70 million shares. Loews has 0.01% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 10,000 shares. Tradition Mngmt Lc reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,980 shares to 214,149 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,909 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inv Associates stated it has 116,350 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 13,974 shares. Adage Cap Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 1.65 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 142 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 9,810 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru accumulated 1.68M shares. Illinois-based Alyeska Inv Group Lp has invested 0.05% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 2,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 42,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Meeder Asset stated it has 11,922 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 183,945 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0% or 1.35 million shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity.