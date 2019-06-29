Silverback Asset Management Holding in Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Boosted by $1.95 Million; Voya Investment Management Has Upped Sally Beauty Hldgs (SBH) Stake by $656,208

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.33. About 204,241 shares traded or 11.35% up from the average. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 23/04/2018 DJ Kindred Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIN); 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 24/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Presenting at Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Believes Findings at API Manufacturer Are Minor and Addressable; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA SAYS APPROVAL IS PENDING PRE-APPROVAL INSPECTION; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCESINC – FDA HAS NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS OR REQUESTS REGARDING SUBMISSION OF TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (SBH) by 74.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 36,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.19% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 85,216 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, up from 48,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $13.34. About 4.11M shares traded or 144.42% up from the average. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has risen 5.46% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SBH News: 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS IMPLEMENTING HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS – FULL YEAR REPORTED OPERATING EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO DECREASE SLIGHTLY; 04/04/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES FOCUSED ON ORGANIZATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, SOURCING OF PRODUCT AND BRANDS FOR RESALE INDIRECT PROCUREMENT, STORE OPERATING EXPENSES, AND; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY – AARON ALT NAMED CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sally Beauty Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBH); 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY-SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES FROM EXPANDED 2018 RESTRUCTURING PLAN BETWEEN $28 MLN & $30 MLN, TO BE MAJORLY RECORDED IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC SBH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.40, REV VIEW $3.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sally Beauty Holdings 2Q Adjusted EBITDA $147.5M; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc by 114,150 shares to 346,299 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 7,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,703 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $6.62 million activity. $422,716 worth of Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) was sold by Chin Richard.