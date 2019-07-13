Silverback Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Mattel (Put) (MAT); Yakira Capital Management Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Position by $12.89 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 28/03/2018 – Red Hat to Stay in Bond Market Despite Plans to Repatriate Offshore Cash; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Brings Cloud-Native Capabilities to Software Partner Ecosystem with Kubernetes Operators; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT CFO – ALSO RELATED TO THE U.S TAX REFORM, REPATRIATED $486 MLN OF FOREIGN EARNINGS – CONF CALL

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 7.11M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 20.01% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 22/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Mattel’s New Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; Outlook Negative; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 25/04/2018 – Spin Master sues Mattel for patent infringement on patents relating to award-winning Bakugan® toy; 15/03/2018 – Hasbro sees near-term disruption from Toys ‘R’ Us liquidation; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. GROSS MARGIN 34.1%; EST. 37%

Since February 11, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.64 million activity. Eilola Michael J. sold $171,356 worth of stock. 20,000 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) shares with value of $279,000 were bought by EUTENEUER JOSEPH J. Kreiz Ynon bought $1.00M worth of stock. Shares for $107,968 were bought by Lynch Roger.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 68,821 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Texas Permanent School Fund has 67,195 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 277 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 155 shares or 0% of the stock. Cove Street Capital Limited reported 323,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.01% or 3.84M shares. Edgepoint Inv Grp owns 26.38 million shares or 3.76% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Conning Inc reported 12,535 shares. Atlanta Capital Management L L C holds 0.01% or 117,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 28.06M shares. Covington Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 12,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 700 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares to 120,343 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,020 shares, and cut its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Company Of Vermont has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com owns 2,418 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fmr Llc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Alpine Assocs Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 740,336 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 87,147 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Colony Gru Ltd Liability invested in 56,234 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Sei Invests reported 139,299 shares. Sun Life Fin holds 300 shares. Pathstone Family Office Llc reported 200 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,703 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 2,364 shares. Kepos Ltd Partnership owns 125,000 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).