Silverback Asset Management Has Lowered Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Stock Price Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) Shareholder Appleton Partners Cut Position

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 108,668 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500.

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NXPI) by 25.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 8,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 23,096 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 31,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35M shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 22/05/2018 – NXP Semi Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 23, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors spikes more than 3.5% after Dow Jones quotes a Beijing official as saying: “The Qualcomm/NXP deal is looking more optimistic now”; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 7.1 PCT STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF FEB 16 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 21,162 shares. Invesco owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 79,295 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mgmt Lc owns 429,163 shares. Clearline Limited Partnership stated it has 109,019 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 2,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 41,000 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Llc. Jpmorgan Chase And Com holds 0% or 195,600 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 47,657 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 96,075 shares. Sei Invests holds 58,911 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 49,066 shares or 0% of the stock. Brigade Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 1.88% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Acadian Asset Ltd Co owns 35,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt reported 371,852 shares. Hood River Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.10 million shares.

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.92 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85 million shares to 28.66M shares, valued at $29.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Prn) by 1.55 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $57,265 activity.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 10,870 shares to 27,130 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,079 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,122 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).