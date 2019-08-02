Silverback Asset Management Has Lifted Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $2.34 Million; Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Trimmed Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Stock Value Rose

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 247,980 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 257,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 896,179 shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE: 4Q GROSS MARGIN TO BE FLAT OR SLIGHTLY UP; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 30/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Amy Montagne as New VP, GM of Global Categories; 15/03/2018 – Nike Says Reports Surfaced in ‘Past Few Weeks’ — Memo; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $380.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.11. About 15,878 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47 billion and $6.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 387 shares to 76,102 shares, valued at $135.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grand Canyon Ed Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 3.26 million shares. Monetary Gp has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boston Family Office Limited Co accumulated 176,191 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co accumulated 8,572 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Investec Asset invested in 2.59M shares. Shelton Capital has 5,825 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership owns 4,683 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,706 shares. Mackenzie Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.14 million shares. Ipswich Mngmt Co reported 19,299 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 1.08M shares. The Florida-based Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0.13% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Papp L Roy & Associate stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Private Advisor Ltd owns 0.11% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 65,957 shares. Moors Cabot reported 65,130 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $12.30 million activity.