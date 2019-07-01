Silverback Asset Management Has Increased Position in Kindred Biosciences (KIN) as Market Value Declined; Waterfront Capital Partners Lowered Stake in Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) by $5.77 Million

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.38. About 53,158 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 6.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.68% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Zimeta IV Is for the Control of Fever in Horses; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Dr. Ernest Mario and Dr. Joseph McCracken to its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Announces Appointment of Ernest Mario, Joseph McCracken to Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES SAYS ENTERED INTO AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 40.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 205,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 298,369 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53 million, down from 504,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 977,475 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 8.19% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl SAYS INR 144 MLN OF OUTSTANDING CCD INTEREST REMAINS UNPAID AS OF NOW; 19/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Monthly Fact Sheet; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 29/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Blocklisting – Interim Review; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Announces Appointment of Vicki Booth to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Inc’s. Founder Scott D. Peters To Participate In Kent State University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Competition; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M

More notable recent Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Siyata Mobile Launches FirstNet Readyâ„¢ Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Device for Public Safety – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut – Benzinga” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regulatory Roadblock For Immunomedics, AdCom Split On Lexicon’s Diabetes Drug – Yahoo Finance” published on January 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kindred Bio up 22% premarket on positive KIND-016 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Ariel Investments Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc) invested in 625 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Bankshares Of America De holds 13,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 116,350 are held by Sit Invest Assoc Inc. Legal General Public Limited accumulated 6,030 shares. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com reported 12,745 shares. 11,922 are held by Meeder Asset Mngmt. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 54,951 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 12,455 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada stated it has 238 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 42,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 12,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 395,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.71% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) or 6.74M shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $7.05 million activity. Chin Richard had sold 40,000 shares worth $422,716.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $686.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 100,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 7,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESRT).