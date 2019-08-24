Silverback Asset Management Has Increased Its Mattel (Put) (MAT) Position by $5.98 Million; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake Upped by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.90% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.86M shares traded or 16.70% up from the average. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 20/04/2018 – MATTEL – KREIZ TO GET TARGET ANNUAL CASH INCENTIVE OPPORTUNITY UNDER MATTEL INCENTIVE PLAN OF 150% OF BASE SALARY, UP TO MAXIMUM OF 300% OF BASE SALARY; 14/03/2018 – Mattel Nominates New Bd Members; 07/05/2018 – Mattel: Trevor A. EdwardsDecides Not to Stand for Re-election as a Director; 19/04/2018 – Mattel’s CEO Margo Georgiadis to step down. Ynon Kreiz will replace her; 26/04/2018 – Mattel 1Q Loss $311.3M; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 26, SIZE OF THE BOARD WILL BE DECREASED FROM ELEVEN TO TEN MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS MATTEL ‘BB-‘ RATING, OFF WATCH; OUTLOOK NEG; 24/04/2018 – MATTEL – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 9 EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 18/05/2018 – Mattel Rejected Proposal From MGA Chief; 26/04/2018 – MATTEL 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 60C; EST. LOSS 40C

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 19.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 86,679 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.26M, up from 72,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 06/03/2018 – LABCORP – ON TRACK TO DELIVER $150 MLN IN CUMULATIVE NEW REVENUE FROM COVANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE NOW INCLUDES PROJECTED NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM ASC 606 OF ABOUT $0.20 TO $0.30 PER SHARE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp, Aetna Extend, Expanded Existing Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: Labcorp’s Divestiture Of Food Solutions Business Is Credit Positive; 03/04/2018 – Triad Bus Jour: LabCorp cuts deal for 200K+ square feet in RTP; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 2.96 million shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 13 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America holds 0% or 996 shares. 50,363 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Legal And General Public Limited Company holds 1.26 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.01% or 13,247 shares. 1.28 million are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.01% or 221,103 shares. Rampart Inv Management Company Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 10,330 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). 57 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Hanson And Doremus Inv Management invested in 0.17% or 39,073 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 0% or 248,799 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% of its portfolio in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 343,187 shares.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Activision Blizzard, Viacom and Advance Auto Parts – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Q1 Earnings to Suffer From Top-Line Pressure – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Mattel Just Dropped 6.6% – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Twitter, McDonald’s, Starbucks Rise Premarket – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore has invested 1.61% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). 16,829 are held by Panagora Asset. First Interstate Natl Bank holds 117 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bank Of America De holds 0.03% or 1.40M shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0.12% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,800 shares. Phocas Fin accumulated 1,835 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Peoples Financial Services Corporation has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 10 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Somerville Kurt F reported 0.07% stake. Everett Harris And Com Ca stated it has 15,175 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% or 207,503 shares. Gulf Intll Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 23,053 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Incorporated has 5,387 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Lab Corp. (LH) Tops Q2 EPS by 1c; Narrows FY19 EPS Guidance Range – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 37,350 shares to 756,239 shares, valued at $37.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 661,142 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX).