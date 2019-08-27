Silverback Asset Management Has Boosted Mattel (Put) (MAT) Position by $5.98 Million; Westend Advisors Stake in Medtronic (MDT) Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Inc. (MDT) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 10,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 390,599 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58B, up from 380,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 2.46 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC DRUG COATED BALLOON GETS FDA APPROVAL; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health, Inc. Appoints Sarker as Senior Vice President, International; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 15/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS ADAPTIVCRT SHOWS IMPROVED PATIENT SURVIVAL; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 4.24M shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Expects Mattel Credit Metrics Will Remain Weak Over Next 12 to 18 Months; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Puts Mattel Ratings on CreditWatch With Negative Implications; 23/03/2018 – MATTEL SAYS DEAN SCARBOROUGH TO NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS DIRECTOR AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL CEO MARGO GEORGIADIS IN TALKS TO LEAVE THE COMPANY- WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL INC – KREIZ IS FORMER CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF MAKER STUDIOS INC; 19/04/2018 – Mattel Names New CEO as It Seeks Answer to Sales Slump — 4th Update; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Mattel ‘BB-‘ Rating, Off Watch; Outlook Neg; 19/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS GEORGIADIS TO STEP DOWN TO PURSUE NEW OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – Mattel pins sales drop on Toys R Us fallout

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.24% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 524,831 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,318 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Highlander Management Ltd Com reported 0.75% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Cohen Capital reported 0.89% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tradewinds Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0.56% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 10,607 shares. Field And Main Bank & Trust reported 6,285 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp accumulated 24,983 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 2.16% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ssi Investment Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cap Int Ltd Ca owns 6,355 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co has invested 0.28% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Jane Street Grp Lc owns 163,935 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.13 million shares to 383 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,388 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Why Did Medtronic’s Stock Grow 20% Over The Last 2 Years? – Forbes” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2020 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mattel (MAT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mattel (MAT) Down 24.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mattel Enters Oversold Territory (MAT) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mattel News: MAT Stock Continues to Soar After Rejected Takeover Offer – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hasbro (HAS) Outruns Peers and S&P 500, Surges 42% YTD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold MAT shares while 105 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 427.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 428.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has 50,273 shares. Swiss Bankshares owns 1.15 million shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 45,838 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc invested in 128,763 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 0.13% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0% or 13,163 shares. Charles Schwab accumulated 2.96 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 36 shares stake. Hbk Invs LP invested in 0% or 18,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 519,874 shares. Captrust invested in 0% or 931 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 0% or 343,187 shares. Moreover, Amg Funds Ltd Co has 1.15% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT). Blackrock Inc owns 0.02% invested in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) for 28.06 million shares. Baystate Wealth Management owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio.