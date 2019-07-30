Silverback Asset Management Has Boosted Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $2.34 Million; Southeastern Asset Management Stake in Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Raised by $8.84 Million as Valuation Declined

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 103,594 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 803,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 55.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.32 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.63 million, up from 9.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Realogy Holdings Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $585.91M market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.13. About 2.26 million shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 67.98% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.41% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Y; 22/05/2018 – Realogy Named to Fortune 500 List for Fifth Consecutive Year; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 01/05/2018 – ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Operating EBITDA $34M; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 25/04/2018 – ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Realogy Holdings Corp. â€“ RLGY – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Indiana – PRNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Buying Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 150 Points; LSC Communications Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Realogy Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RLGY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 137.64 million shares or 4.52% less from 144.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 529,034 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) or 43,990 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 21,735 shares. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 74,849 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 201,621 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 134,537 shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 158,015 shares. Intll Group holds 0.01% or 226,444 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.01% or 6,010 shares. 328,907 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc. 30,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Tremblant Cap Grp holds 4.59% or 6.96 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 173,862 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 14,848 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY).

Southeastern Asset Management Inc, which manages about $35.07 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnh Industrial Nv (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.53 million shares to 9.03M shares, valued at $92.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) by 137,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 512,901 shares, and cut its stake in Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).