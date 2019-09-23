Silverback Asset Management Cut Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Stake by $1.03 Million as Stock Price Rose; Danaher Corp. (DHR) Holder Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Decreased Its Holding by $487,912 as Valuation Rose

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (DHR) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc sold 3,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 80,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.51M, down from 83,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $144.89. About 1.07M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Silverback Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc sold 102,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 397,287 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.11 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 69,751 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $348,800 activity.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $824.97M for 31.50 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold DHR shares while 447 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 536.72 million shares or 3.84% less from 558.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Silverback Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $630.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Team Inc (Prn) by 6.85M shares to 28.66 million shares, valued at $29.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amyris Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. MX’s profit will be $9.28M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold MX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 22.23 million shares or 0.07% less from 22.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $57,265 activity.