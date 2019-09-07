Silverback Asset Management Boosted Mattel (Put) (MAT) Position by $5.98 Million; As Huntington Ingalls Inds (HII) Valuation Rose, Prescott Group Capital Management Has Cut by $1.12 Million Its Stake

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 67.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc sold 5,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The hedge fund held 2,570 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $533,000, down from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $215. About 220,988 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 23/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Supply Chain Management at Ingalls Shipbuilding; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 10/05/2018 – 3D Systems and Huntington Ingalls Industries Partner to Transform U.S. Navy Shipbuilding; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Net $156M; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF COUNSEL OF NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING DIVISION

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mattel Inc (Put) (MAT) by 1153.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 460,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.26% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 39,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mattel Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.93. About 3.63 million shares traded. Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) has declined 6.17% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.17% the S&P500. Some Historical MAT News: 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Mattel Inc. Snr Unscd Notes Rtg To ‘B+’ (RR: ‘5’); 16/04/2018 – Mattel Inc expected to post a loss of 38 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – MATTEL INC MAT.O : MKM PARTNERS CUTS FAIR VALUE ESTIMATES TO $15 FROM $16; 12/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICE: MATTEL CLOSURE AFFECTS 143 JOBS; 19/04/2018 – Mattel: Georgiadis Will Serve in Advisory Role Through May 10 to Ensure a Smooth Transition; 07/05/2018 – MATTEL INC – BOARD HAS APPROVED REDUCING AUTHORIZED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO SEVEN EFFECTIVE AS OF THE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Any Mattel Rating Cut Would Be Limited to One Notch; 18/05/2018 – MGA Entertainment Chief Proposed Merger With Mattel; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 22/05/2018 – MATTEL EXECUTIVES’ PAY REJECTED AT AGM IN ADVISORY VOTE

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $488.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,985 shares to 19,428 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Va Corp New by 204,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS).

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $3.72 EPS, down 29.68% or $1.57 from last year’s $5.29 per share. HII’s profit will be $150.01M for 14.45 P/E if the $3.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.17% EPS growth.

