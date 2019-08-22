Silverback Asset Management Boosted Its Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Position by $1.95 Million; As Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Shares Rose, Ws Management Lllp Has Lifted Its Holding by $8.20 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.40 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 13.60 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) by 76.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 216,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.25% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 283,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kindred Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 24,268 shares traded. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has declined 49.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.10% the S&P500. Some Historical KIN News: 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval of Mirataz™ (mirtazapine transdermal ointment) for the Management of Weight Loss in; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S CENTER FOR VETERINARY MEDICINE APPROVED MIRATAZ FOR MANAGEMENT OF WEIGHT LOSS IN CATS; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences: Approval Is Pending Pre-Approval Inspection, or PAI, at Contract Manufacturer of Zimeta IV Scheduled for July 2018; 07/05/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Receives FDA Approval Of Mirataz(TM) (mirtazapine Transdermal Ointment) For The Management Of Weight Loss In Cats; 07/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES GETS FDA APPROVAL OF MIRATAZ™ (MIRTAZAPINE; 08/05/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, KINDREDBIO HAD $70.8 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – KINDRED BIOSCIENCES – GOT RESPONSE FROM FDA FOR CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, & CONTROLS TECHNICAL SECTION FOR ZIMETA IV FOR CONTROL OF FEVER IN HORSES; 30/05/2018 – KindredBio Announces Positive Results from Pilot Effectiveness Study of KIND-014 for the Treatment of Gastric Ulcers in Horses; 24/04/2018 – Kindred Biosciences Received Response From FDA for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Technical Section for Zimeta IV; 24/04/2018 – KIN: FDA HAS NO QUESTIONS, REQUESTS FOR ZIMETA IV SUBMISSION

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold KIN shares while 12 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.90 million shares or 16.98% more from 21.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,000 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) for 17,847 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 24,739 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 5,760 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Renaissance Technologies Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1.22M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 860,064 shares. International Gru Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). Federated Pa reported 680 shares stake. 1.35 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Northern Tru holds 422,118 shares. 2,568 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0% in Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 25,107 shares to 69,670 shares, valued at $81.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 491,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

