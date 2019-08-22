Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Charter Communication (CHTR) Stock Value Rose While Selkirk Management Cut Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 2.56M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS PRESIDENT OF INTL DEVELOPMENT STEVEN TIGHT SAYS ON BTV; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SHR $2.48; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $391.01. About 313,191 shares traded. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – CHARTER’S RETIREMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 25, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces Time Charter Contract and Financing for its Newbuilding Kamsarmax M/V Ekaterini and Sets Date for the; 18/04/2018 – Taft University Announces Doctoral Scholarship Opportunity for Charter School Leaders; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 25/04/2018 – NYC DOT: Charter Commission Public Hearing May 7, 6pm to 7pm; 25/05/2018 – DIANA CONTAINERSHIPS INC – NEW CHARTER PERIOD WILL COMMENCE ON JUNE 22, 2018; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Village Green Charter School Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Charter school approvals plummet under de Blasio

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 57,053 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management accumulated 650,000 shares. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 2,612 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 4.79M shares. 350,000 were reported by Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 40,550 shares. Marathon Asset Management LP accumulated 4.25% or 1.88M shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 111,013 shares. Lorber David A has invested 4.71% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6.21 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citigroup invested in 0.06% or 7.55M shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 56.83 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

