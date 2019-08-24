Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position by $79.51 Million; Share Price Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $1.63 Million; Market Value Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 0.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 11,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 4.72M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.78M, up from 4.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21 million shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 20/03/2018 – ‘@timseymour is rolling the dice on Caesars Entertainment in his Fast Pitch $CZR; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.50 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oaktree Management Ltd Partnership invested in 2.52% or 15.25 million shares. Veritable LP reported 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.96 million shares. Northern Trust stated it has 4.50M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. World Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 26,815 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Cap has invested 0.06% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 57,053 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 598,869 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dupont Management Corporation holds 143,914 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding reported 0.05% stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 269,058 shares. Nordea Inv Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 30,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.04M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset has 5.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Family Cap Tru holds 2.35% or 39,793 shares in its portfolio. Sather Fincl Gp Inc has 0.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roundview Lc has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). St Johns Investment Lc holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,758 shares. Randolph stated it has 150,619 shares. Moreover, Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Ks has 1.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 471,991 shares. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Ltd Co has invested 0.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). American Commercial Bank accumulated 1.76% or 39,879 shares. Advisory Research stated it has 248,474 shares. New York-based Northstar Grp Incorporated has invested 2.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tctc Hldgs Ltd Com owns 63,512 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,850 shares. Tanaka Cap Management Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 152 shares. Monroe Bankshares And Tru Mi holds 0.44% or 9,742 shares.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 24,049 shares to 4.16 million shares, valued at $277.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.75 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.35 million shares, and cut its stake in Arcosa Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.