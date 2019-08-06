Silver Point Capital LP Trimmed Caesars Entmt (CZR) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Retrophin (RTRX) Stock Rose, Emory University Has Lifted Holding by $389,114

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $799.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 175,283 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli gets 7 years for defrauding investors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Retrophin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTRX); 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 09/04/2018 – Retrophin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 9.93M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8,171 shares to 33,368 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,518 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs Retrophin’s Thiola for cystinuria; shares up 3% after hours – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Retrophin to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Retrophin Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Retrophin to Present at Canaccord Genuity’s 39th Annual Growth Conference – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 173,478 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Partners accumulated 3,493 shares or 0% of the stock. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 49,960 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 3,963 shares. Rock Springs Capital Limited Partnership owns 830,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Daiwa Securities Group has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 105,610 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has 0.06% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 9,911 shares. American, a New York-based fund reported 26,325 shares. J Goldman & Limited Partnership reported 201,077 shares stake. Sei Invests holds 0% or 584 shares in its portfolio. First Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 48,227 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 2.50 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 14,357 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. Another trade for 2,033 shares valued at $43,587 was made by Clague Laura on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,130 shares valued at $45,667 was made by ASELAGE STEVE on Monday, February 11. $37,927 worth of stock was sold by REED ELIZABETH E on Monday, February 11.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GWR, ORIT, and CZR SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 269,058 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 13.38M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.06% or 2.50M shares. Brigade Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 1.36% or 2.52M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% or 23,840 shares in its portfolio. Monarch Alternative Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.05 million shares. Cap Investors invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 3,524 shares. 4.03M are held by Dimensional Fund Lp. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Optimum Investment holds 1,000 shares. Lorber David A holds 4.71% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 19,711 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.88 million shares or 4.25% of the stock.