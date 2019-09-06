Silver Point Capital LP Stake In Pg&E (PCG) Was Has Increased; Kbr (KBR) Shareholder Deprince Race & Zollo Has Cut Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 3.25M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in Kbr Inc (KBR) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 497,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.51% . The institutional investor held 3.21M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.33 million, down from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Kbr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 231,546 shares traded. KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has risen 36.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.33% the S&P500. Some Historical KBR News: 19/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS KBR INC. TO RATING ‘B+’; 14/03/2018 – KBR INC – USE OF PROPOSED $2.2 BLN FINANCING NEEDS INCLUDE $355 MLN TO PURCHASE SGT, $470 MLN TO REFINANCE EXISITING KBR REVOLVER BORROWINGS; 28/03/2018 – KBR INC – UNDER TERMS OF CONTRACT, KBR WILL PROVIDE LICENSING AND BASIC ENGINEERING DESIGN (LBED) SERVICES FOR PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – KBR INC – ESTIMATED REV ASSOCIATED WITH CONTRACT AWARD TO BE BOOKED INTO BACKLOG OF UNFILLED ORDERS FOR KBR’S GOVERNMENT SERVICES BUSINESS SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – KBR’s Proprietary SCORE Ethylene Technology Based Revamp Project Completed at KPIC; 25/04/2018 – KBR INC – KBR WILL ALSO UTILIZE A PORTION OF THIS FINANCING FOR ACQUISITION OF STINGER GHAFFARIAN TECHNOLOGIES, INC; 25/04/2018 – KBR Completes Debt-Only Refinancing With $2.15 B Credit Facility; 16/04/2018 – KBRwyle Awarded $32M Task Order to Advance U.S. Air Force Air and Space Systems; 14/03/2018 – KBR Awarded Combat Water Supply System Contract for UK Ministry of Defence; 21/03/2018 – KBR INC – NAVAL GROUP ENGAGES KBR FOR AUSTRALIA’S FUTURE SUBMARINE FACILITY DESIGN SERVICES SUBCONTRACT

Analysts await KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. KBR’s profit will be $60.51M for 14.91 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by KBR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold KBR shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 132.07 million shares or 2.62% less from 135.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.12% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo owns 3.21M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 10 shares. Pnc Service Grp Incorporated holds 0% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) or 49,439 shares. Victory Cap Management has 0.07% invested in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) for 1.51 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 27,746 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0.01% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 256,741 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Frontier Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.97% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Arizona State Retirement reported 101,254 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Tower Research Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 814 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.25% in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR). Voya Inv Limited Liability accumulated 198,341 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.01% or 29,679 shares.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,473 shares to 580,512 shares, valued at $25.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc holds 15,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 656,747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Empyrean Cap Ptnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.81% or 1.00M shares. Oz Mgmt LP invested in 0.01% or 112,100 shares. First Personal Finance Services invested in 550 shares or 0% of the stock. Nomura has 0.85% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 410,282 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Eminence L P, New York-based fund reported 5.74 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 200,024 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 249,216 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 627,504 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Blackrock reported 13.13 million shares. Jane Street Llc accumulated 0.01% or 497,294 shares.