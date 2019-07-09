Silver Point Capital LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Raised as Stock Price Rose; Financial Architects Trimmed Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Position by $1.59 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 5.98 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 02/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA UTILITY INVESTIGATION TO FOLLOW CALFIRE PG&E REPORT; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 95.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 4,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76,000, down from 4,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $352.61. About 3.81M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 08/05/2018 – Boeing has agreements with Iranian airlines for planes worth about $20 billion at list prices; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 25/05/2018 – BOEING IS SAID TO EMBED EX-737 MAX BOSS AT ROLLS ON ENGINE WOES; 22/03/2018 – Aviation Capital Group Takes Delivery of its Second Boeing 787 Dreamliner; 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Truepoint invested in 1,154 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Georgia-based Lakeview Cap Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 1,155 shares. Aull And Monroe Inv Corp reported 3.05% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Management Ltd reported 673 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 527 shares stake. Aspiriant Lc invested 0.04% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bellecapital Ltd owns 1,250 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Incorporated has 0.17% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 6,122 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth holds 2.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 39,328 shares. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Lc has 7,103 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Regions Finance reported 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont And Blake Limited Liability owns 0.62% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,841 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by Smith Gregory D. $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.70 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10,655 shares to 12,670 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 51,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,138 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Count Boeing Stock Out Despite Its Recent Pain – Yahoo News” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Boeing, New Software Bug, And Training Demand Drops BA To $350 – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Wall St. slips on trade concerns, muted rate cut hopes – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0% or 22,947 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co, a New York-based fund reported 7.60 million shares. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.87% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fil Limited has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Caspian Capital LP invested in 64.21% or 3.06 million shares. 504,453 were reported by Amp Cap Investors. Anchorage Ltd Llc has invested 14.9% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark accumulated 0% or 123 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 147,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd has 31,491 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 14,000 shares. Geode Capital Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.04 million shares. Hound Prtnrs Lc holds 3.71% or 4.85 million shares in its portfolio. Country Tru Natl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.02% or 77,765 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E gets $5.5B in funds to keep operating during bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Investors Breathe Sigh Of Relief – Benzinga” published on January 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Urges Customers: Have a Safety First Fourth of July – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Still Cautious On California Utilities – Benzinga” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.