Silver Point Capital LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Fiera Capital Holds Holding in Zynga (ZNGA)

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98 million, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 9.36M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 943.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 5.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 6.20 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.04 million, up from 594,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 18.89 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 06/03/2018 Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 9; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 02/05/2018 – BNN: Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 25/04/2018 – Zynga and BMW Put CSR Racing 2 Players Behind the Wheel of the New BMW M2 Competition

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.69 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Southpaw Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 2.28% or 278,799 shares. Numerixs reported 1,700 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 759,079 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 663 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 30,233 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 454 shares. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Pointstate LP stated it has 5.77 million shares or 2.77% of all its holdings. Empyrean Prns Ltd Partnership reported 2.00 million shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Rbf Limited Liability Corporation reported 535,000 shares. New York-based Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,068 shares to 57,943 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 17,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,011 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).