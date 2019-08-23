Silver Point Capital LP Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; Bessemer Group Maintains Position in Allete (ALE)

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $11.15. About 3.35M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 08/03/2018 – PG&E: 3RD-PARTY AGGREGATORS, DISTRIB GENERATION TO TAKE LOAD; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM

Bessemer Group Inc increased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 40.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Group Inc bought 18,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 62,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, up from 43,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Group Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 44,017 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q OPER REV. $358.2M; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 08/05/2018 – ALLETE CEO Says Diversification Fuels Growth Outlook at Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY

Bessemer Group Inc, which manages about $26.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 65,108 shares to 22,004 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 28,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,069 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 20,526 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technology Incorporated has 0% invested in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Raymond James And Associates reported 83,944 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 23,540 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Valley National Advisers accumulated 416 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,600 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) for 7,216 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability reported 20,738 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,786 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) for 239,180 shares. Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation holds 20,319 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

