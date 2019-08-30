Silver Point Capital LP Raised Its Pg&E (PCG) Position; As Bancorp Del (TBBK) Valuation Declined, Nantahala Capital Management Lifted Holding by $1.07 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 133,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.13. About 57,241 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 4.38M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) by 982,400 shares to 776,700 shares, valued at $13.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,705 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.