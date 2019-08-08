Silver Point Capital LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Lowered as Stock Rose; Ems Capital LP Trimmed Its Holding in American Tower New (AMT) by $600,936

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 1.34 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 8.89 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc reported 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Clearline Lp has 652,648 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13.38M shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.80 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 68,991 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De holds 115,267 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Prelude Mngmt Limited accumulated 0.05% or 111,013 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company has 590,561 shares. Citadel Llc holds 4.03 million shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru accumulated 31 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 7.55M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited stated it has 103,743 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.82 million shares. Md Sass Serv stated it has 2.36M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Capital Ltd accumulated 217,517 shares. Hills Comml Bank & has 0.66% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 12,468 shares. 1,640 were reported by New England Private Wealth Lc. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.1% or 611,179 shares. Sterling Management Limited Co invested in 76,772 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 23,300 shares. Lincoln Capital Lc owns 2,700 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.33% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Tennessee-based Highland Cap Management has invested 0.09% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lifeplan Gp owns 0% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 22 shares. North Carolina-based Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fifth Third State Bank invested in 0.12% or 97,366 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mngmt invested in 5.61% or 69,868 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Rech Inc invested in 3,000 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 326 are owned by Burt Wealth.