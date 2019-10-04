Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $6.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Baldwin Brothers Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $2.51 Million

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15377.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 6,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,965 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54 million, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $374.31. About 602,496 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 30/03/2018 – BOEING AWARDED UP TO $1.2B NAVY PACT FOR SUPER HORNETS; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 7 Completes Successful First Flight; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 12/04/2018 – Gary Jet Center Receives Supplier of the Year Award from The Boeing Company; 05/03/2018 – GE Readies Engine Durability Fix for New Boeing, Airbus Planes; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 8.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 6.82M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centerbridge Limited Partnership invested in 27.07% or 9.62M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 942,700 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 232 shares or 0% of the stock. Csat Inv Advisory LP reported 454 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Franklin holds 404,323 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 34,057 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Howe And Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Kempen Cap Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Management Llc accumulated 13.36 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 888,882 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Millennium Management Lc owns 278,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 13,923 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 663 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.49M for 2.76 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57M shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $678.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 418 shares to 16,605 shares, valued at $31.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 11,927 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,722 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).