Silver Point Capital LP Lowered Its Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Price Declined; As Kimberly Clark (KMB) Share Value Rose, Sandy Spring Bank Has Trimmed Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 20.51M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars to Run First Non-Gambling Resort in Dubai; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,841 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, down from 25,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 1.45 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO: COFECE CONDUCTING REVIEW OF SOME MKTS; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark lifts full-year sales forecast; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES KIM UNDERHILL HEAD OF N. AMERICA UNIT; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Corp Etf by 13,400 shares to 46,150 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 19.32 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Ipswich Incorporated reported 2,743 shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.11% stake. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 18,344 shares or 1% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Na has invested 0.29% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Howland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,020 shares. Moreover, Plancorp Limited Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc New York has invested 0.02% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Inc reported 0.44% stake. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Limited has 0.03% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 31,209 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.05% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). D E Shaw Inc reported 170,652 shares stake. 108,901 are owned by Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc. Franklin Inc reported 109,419 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

