Silver Point Capital LP Lifted Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $206.24 Million; As Hanesbrands (HBI) Market Value Declined, Greylin Investment Mangement Has Decreased Its Holding by $398,565

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 3.39M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) by 45.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc sold 23,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 28,635 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 52,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $13.57. About 3.62M shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.76, REV VIEW $6.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – HanesBrands Earns Ninth Consecutive U.S. EPA Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Environmental Excellence; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China; 12/03/2018 – Kangaroo-M to Roam: Hanes’ New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs Bring the Pouch to Combat the Ouch; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – HanesBrands Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Reiterated Its full-Yr Guidance

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $435.83M and $445.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 121,607 shares to 556,626 shares, valued at $24.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold HBI shares while 165 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 315.84 million shares or 5.07% less from 332.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 64,600 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Jane Street Grp Ltd Company holds 0% or 28,095 shares in its portfolio. 616,728 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp. Cypress Capital, a Florida-based fund reported 17,735 shares. Teton Advsrs accumulated 45,962 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 96,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Thompson Investment Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) for 23,315 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI). Nuwave Invest Management Lc holds 5,415 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 8,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 32,872 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Markets holds 260,599 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) on Wednesday, May 8.