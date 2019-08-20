Silver Point Capital LP Increases Stake in Pg&E (PCG); As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Value Declined, Melvin Capital Management LP Cut by $164.85 Million Its Holding

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock increased 8.67% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 14.44M shares traded or 84.09% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 29/05/2018 – PG&E Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 50.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 1.63M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.68M, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $93.06. About 2.74M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 23/05/2018 – GAMEFLY: MAIL SUBSCRIPTIONS REMAIN AFTER ELECTRONIC ARTS DEAL; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Zscaler, Palo Alto Networks, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Druckenmiller’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 9,852 shares stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 0.19% or 2.70 million shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 204 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,000 shares. Nordea Inv Management reported 333,788 shares. 162,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 598,276 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 196,235 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation holds 550 shares. Valueact Limited Partnership stated it has 0.2% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ftb Advsrs holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, York Mgmt Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 4.11% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Msd Prns LP reported 3.00M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 13,412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.1% or 218,096 shares. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.05% stake. 4,415 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Schwartz Inv Counsel owns 38,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Group Limited Liability Com accumulated 222,182 shares. Everence Cap Management Inc owns 5,977 shares. Finemark Commercial Bank stated it has 2,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,091 shares stake. Millennium Lc accumulated 224,762 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Legal And General Group Public Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) or 1.82M shares. 3.40 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability owns 4,271 shares.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (Put) (NYSE:GME) by 1.87 million shares to 3.25M shares, valued at $33.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).