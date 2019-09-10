Silver Point Capital LP Increased Its Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $206.24 Million as Market Value Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Holder Weatherstone Capital Management Cut Position as Share Price Rose

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $10.85. About 6.03M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/26/2018 03:01 PM; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/20/2018 06:52 PM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 56.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,158 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $389,000, down from 7,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.66B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $122.06. About 5.36M shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 14/03/2018 – Chevron Pipeline Completes the Successful Relocation of Control Center Operations; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Ltd holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,325 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Old Point Trust Financial N A invested in 0.32% or 4,927 shares. Hexavest invested 1.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 164,930 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 3.58M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fil reported 2.48M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,832 shares. Assetmark reported 0.14% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Vista Capital Prtn Inc invested in 2,409 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 30,286 are held by Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc. Smith Chas P And Associates Pa Cpas invested in 3.63% or 240,518 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.15 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.