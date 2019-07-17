Silver Point Capital LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Upped as Stock Rose; Leggett & Platt (LEG) Stock Declined While Capital Advisors Lowered Holding

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 3.10 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 73.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 187,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 67,450 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, down from 254,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 1.11M shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEG)

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PG&E Receives Court Approval of Bar Date; Will Provide Broad Public Notice of Process for Filing Claims – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) Introduces Wildfire Monitoring Using Satellite Technology – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “California governor proposes wildfire fund to boost utilities – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Senate approves bill to protect utilities from wildfire costs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Inc holds 11.19M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,980 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 162,000 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Lp owns 5.74 million shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity owns 87,590 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Incorporated has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 53,617 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 75,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.66M shares. First Advisors Lp accumulated 0.02% or 598,276 shares. Captrust Financial owns 1,626 shares. Eminence Cap Lp has invested 1.52% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.47% or 203,948 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Empyrean Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.81% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1.00 million shares.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 32,269 shares to 69,109 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 71,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 560,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. LEG’s profit will be $84.00M for 15.46 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Leggett & Platt, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Leggett & Platt, Incorporated’s (NYSE:LEG) 26% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany & Co. Is Interesting Here – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Leggett & Platt, Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:LEG) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $444,544 activity.