Silver Point Capital LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Has Upped by $206.24 Million as Market Value Rose; Intersect Capital Has Upped Its American Express Co (AXP) Holding by $456,165

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Amendments To Trust Documents; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Orbitz Attack Involved Platform That Serves as Underlying Booking Engine for Amextravel.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 16/04/2018 – American Express’ Plenti program will end on July 10 and all Plenti points will expire on that date; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PG&E CA Diablo Canyon 1 reactor remains at 50 pct power (April 13); 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/09/2018 02:10 PM; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Limited Co has 3,244 shares. Smith Salley & invested in 12,756 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 6.58 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc reported 13,248 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 54,900 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 85,290 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amer Registered Advisor Inc holds 0.61% or 10,110 shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 2.41% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 5,199 shares. Wright Inc has 54,021 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co owns 29,351 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 18,102 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hudock Capital Gp Lc has 200 shares. Freestone Cap Holdings Ltd Com holds 39,550 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

