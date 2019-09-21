Silver Point Capital LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Has Lowered by $6.31 Million as Stock Declined; British Columbia Investment Management Cut Holding in Halliburton (HAL) as Share Price Declined

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 61,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 182,991 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.16M, down from 244,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.44. About 9.47 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 13.08 million shares traded or 58.32% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E TO REVIEW CAL FIRE’S REPORT TO UNDERSTAND AGENCY’S VIEWS; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $154,800 activity.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 21 before the open. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $325.81 million for 13.81 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 21,839 shares to 117,659 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 7,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.03% or 1.04M shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Argent Co reported 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Invesco has invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). The Ohio-based Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh has invested 0.32% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 1,000 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.69M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 8,990 are owned by Horizon Invests Ltd. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 30,295 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ballentine Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 18,611 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 8.11 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wetherby Asset reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 4.05 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited holds 45,027 shares.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $516.55M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3.70 million shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). First Wilshire Management Incorporated reported 1.26% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Clearbridge Investments Lc owns 204 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Company owns 1.82 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Howe & Rusling holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 838,338 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 186,151 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Johnson Fin Gru Incorporated reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 146,161 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 2,346 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glendon Cap Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 225,169 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp reported 4.84 million shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 19,633 shares.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.