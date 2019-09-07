Silver Point Capital LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Raised as Share Price Declined; As United Parcel (UPS) Shares Rose, North Star Asset Management Has Lowered by $1.45 Million Its Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.46M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 26/04/2018 – PUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SEES MANY DIFFERENT CALIFORNIA FIRE BILLS EMERGING; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM

North Star Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel (UPS) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 37,130 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 50,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.06 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 23/05/2018 – STEMMER IMAGING UPS FY REV FORECAST TO EU99-101M FROM EU97-100M; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management reported 3,397 shares stake. Gradient Investments has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 3,427 shares. 6.44 million were reported by Columbus Hill Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Steadfast Capital Management Limited Partnership accumulated 6.72M shares or 1.88% of the stock. Whittier Of Nevada accumulated 855 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Resource holds 0% or 409,760 shares in its portfolio. 500 were reported by Salem Investment Counselors. Kazazian Asset Mngmt holds 0.93% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 37,500 shares. 2.20 million were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt L P. Johnson Financial Group reported 300 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 3.44M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Summit Securities Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 62,833 shares. 4,162 are owned by Kbc Grp Inc Nv. 1,105 are held by Glenmede Trust Na.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.12% or 18,964 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 50,271 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Coastline invested in 0.25% or 14,915 shares. 38,748 were reported by Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.61% or 14,983 shares in its portfolio. Fil Ltd stated it has 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bahl & Gaynor has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited invested in 0.08% or 7,189 shares. Keystone Planning Inc owns 44,483 shares. Lvm Cap Mngmt Ltd Mi stated it has 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Macnealy Hoover Mgmt reported 10,817 shares. Brinker has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salzhauer Michael holds 1,993 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Global Advsrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 39,416 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas invested in 144,962 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.64 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.