Silver Point Capital LP Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Has Decreased by $79.51 Million; Affimed N V (AFMD) Shareholder New Leaf Venture Partners Has Decreased Its Position

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 59.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 732,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, down from 1.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 540,134 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 49.13% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 15/03/2018 – Affimed to Present Data on AFM24 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors LLC Exits Position in Affimed

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 9.00M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 06/03/2018 MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 CFR TO BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85 million and $359.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptynix Inc by 243,345 shares to 3.53 million shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Affimed Announces Clinical Data Update on Lead Product Candidate AFM13 in CD30+ lymphoma at ICML 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Affimed moving closer to restart of AFM11 program – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Affirmed Therapeutics (AFMD) Report Negative Q4 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -633.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CZR, PCMI, and NRCG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Eldorado Resorts’ Bet on Caesars Entertainment Has Good Odds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scientific Games Set To Run – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 17, 2019 : PDBC, NFLX, VICI, VNQI, BAC, BP, QQQ, PETX, CZR, COP, PG, KO – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

