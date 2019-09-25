Silver Point Capital LP Holding in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Decreased by $68.63 Million as Market Value Rose; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stock Price Rose, Electron Capital Partners Increased by $496,570 Its Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 6.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 10.00 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.14 million, down from 16.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.62. About 897,620 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 04/05/2018 – Buffalo BusFirst: Caesars, Hard Rock, Mohegan Sun vying for Casino Niagara, Fallsview Casino operations; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT BOARD OKS BUYBACK OF UP TO $500M SHRS; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – 15 Leading Esports Teams And Caesars Entertainment Team Up With The H1Z1 Pro League™ – The World’s First Professional “Battle Royale” Esport League; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 58,438 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45 million, up from 56,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $267.74. About 36,324 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 136,871 shares to 555,194 shares, valued at $76.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 969,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has invested 0.06% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Financial Counselors reported 0.01% stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested 0.22% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Legal & General Group Public Limited invested in 376,844 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Mai Mgmt holds 939 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 2,335 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 162,711 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 1.87M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cibc World owns 13,607 shares. Fdx Advisors owns 3,266 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 157,591 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Us Bankshares De has 16,642 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 26 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 3,691 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.01% or 400 shares in its portfolio.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57 million shares, valued at $209.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp invested in 432,626 shares. Janney Capital Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 54,984 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Shelton Management invested in 0.03% or 39,556 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 361,683 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 0.04% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 166,953 shares. The Missouri-based Hm Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.26% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Geode Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Veritable Limited Partnership owns 16,626 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 4.31 million shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 708,399 shares. Tig Advisors Limited Com holds 0.02% or 33,730 shares. Moneta Gru Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 76,600 shares.