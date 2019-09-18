Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $6.31 Million; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Capital International LTD Upped Position by $1.61 Million

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 22.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 34,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 189,084 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.05 million, up from 154,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $51.73. About 3.91 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 17/04/2018 – ICON PACT W/INTEL ALLOWING INTEGRATION OF PHARMA ANALYTICS; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: It’s Already Here; 27/04/2018 – HousePrmCommIntl: Intel Committee Publishes Russia Report; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CEO SAYS COUNTING ON LEADERS TO RESOLVE US-CHINA ISSUES-CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 28/03/2018 – G-7 MINISTERS ISSUE STATEMENTS ON INNOVATION, ARTIFICIAL INTEL; 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 18/04/2018 – Investor Intel: Global Blockchain Introduces the Laser Network – The SWIFT for Blockchains

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 286,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 13.18M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $301.98M, down from 13.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 4.97M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:20 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jennison Associates Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Eminence Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7.97 million shares. California-based Knightsbridge Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 3.92% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated invested in 46 shares or 0% of the stock. 12.56M were accumulated by Fmr Lc. 343,044 were accumulated by Oak Hill L P. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,310 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 418,764 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.04% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Next Fin Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 1,896 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Nomura Asset Management Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 25,000 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 794,051 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pentwater Mgmt LP stated it has 1.13% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 13.36 million were reported by Redwood Cap Llc.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.48 million for 3.14 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Silver Point Capital Lp, which manages about $10.65B and $804.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 131,560 shares to 10.57M shares, valued at $209.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

