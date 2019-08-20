Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) by $79.51 Million as Stock Price Rose; Next Century Growth Investors Decreased Holding in Cryolife (CRY) as Share Value Declined

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 87,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 73,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 161,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.51M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 29,340 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Adj EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees FY EPS 29c-EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Cryolife 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$65M

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08 million, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.49. About 5.26M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment, VICI Properties Announce Letter of Intent for Asset Sale, Lease Amendments; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties, Caesars Expect to Complete Transaction in Phases by the Fall of 2018; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Project to Break Ground in 1st Half of 2019; 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties to Host Conference Call to Discuss Letter of Intent with Caesars Entertainment; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Group invested 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Comerica National Bank reported 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). 34,900 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 30,959 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,605 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Limited Liability Corporation reported 80,881 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.41% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 8,641 shares. Perceptive Advisors Ltd Com has 50,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 1.72 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 14,428 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial invested in 55,513 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd accumulated 74,009 shares or 0% of the stock.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 191,588 shares to 726,554 shares, valued at $18.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 9,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited stated it has 27,499 shares. Selz Limited Liability holds 1.46% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 878,200 shares. Brigade Capital Management Ltd Partnership has 1.36% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 170,596 shares stake. Bankshares Of America Corporation De invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). First Limited Partnership holds 637,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) invested in 42,500 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 306,267 shares. Ls Investment Ltd Company accumulated 13,838 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co reported 44,742 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt owns 4.83 million shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel accumulated 2.31 million shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation owns 57,459 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 2.01 million shares stake.