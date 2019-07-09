Silver Point Capital LP Has Raised Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $206.24 Million; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Upped Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Stake

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62M, up from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.73. About 7.95M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Pacific Gas & Electric Pref Stock Rtg To ‘CCC+’

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) by 411.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 140,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.08% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 174,194 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 34,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 468,779 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Raises FY18 View To Rev $2.51B-$2.56B; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin 1Q Rev $616.2M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q REV. $616.2M, EST. $563.8M; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56M and $488.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astec Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 10,200 shares to 16,800 shares, valued at $634,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 28,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lilis Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested in 0.05% or 5,000 shares. 21,190 were accumulated by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership. 4,500 were reported by Amp Capital Ltd. Kepos LP has 0.04% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 10,332 shares. Maverick Cap invested in 0.04% or 67,850 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 33,242 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP holds 27,914 shares. Comerica Bank has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 32,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0.02% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Moreover, Alpha Windward has 0.01% invested in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). First Tru Limited Partnership accumulated 77,636 shares.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “25 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is International Game Technology PLC (IGT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Huawei Supplier Surges in Hong Kong After Canceling NYSE Listing – Yahoo Finance” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Open Movers 07/03: (OMN) (SYMC) (TSLA) Higher; (UMRX) (USNA) (NUS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.